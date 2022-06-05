Wolverine Trading LLC Trims Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of SRC opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

