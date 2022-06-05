Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,689 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Datadog by 50.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 171.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Datadog by 19.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

