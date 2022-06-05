Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,782 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

