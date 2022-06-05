Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 86 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $245.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.