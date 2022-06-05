Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 80,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

