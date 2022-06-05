Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $46.31.

