Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 450 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $73.65 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

