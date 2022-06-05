Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE KNX opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.
A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
