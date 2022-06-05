SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 76,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 887.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 131,706 shares in the last quarter.

ULST opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

