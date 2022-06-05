Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,278 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 82,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

