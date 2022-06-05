Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,679 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

