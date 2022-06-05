Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $734,000 Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after buying an additional 240,408 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,455,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,339,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,078,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after purchasing an additional 77,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,379,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,110 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

