Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $460.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.56.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $342.27 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

