Analyzing Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL)

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaucho Group and International Land Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $4.91 million 2.70 -$2.19 million N/A N/A International Land Alliance $520,000.00 28.50 -$5.06 million N/A N/A

Gaucho Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Gaucho Group and International Land Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group -64.73% -26.23% -16.88% International Land Alliance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gaucho Group and International Land Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Land Alliance beats Gaucho Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also focuses on e-commerce retail platforms with a concentration on fine wines, olive oil, leather goods, ready-to-wear, and fashion accessories. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

International Land Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

