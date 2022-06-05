DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $82.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

NYSE:DASH opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $3,811,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

