Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,240 shares of company stock valued at $47,496,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.