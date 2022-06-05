Critical Survey: Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) versus Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.11 $229.04 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $6.41 billion 0.00 $4.96 billion ($1.50) -0.04

Frontier Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications 80.23% 110.77% 31.13%

Summary

Frontier Communications beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services. It also offers antivirus solutions; Wi-Fi 2.0 platform; corporate TV's; virtual BX; toll-free calling 8-800; Game-RT-X routers; IT solutions for municipal solid waste management; video surveillance services; and VDI/VDC and cyber security services. In addition, the company offers NVIDIA, a cloud gaming service; Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; R&D; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; telecommunication and IT consulting; and engages in leasing of equipment, communication equipment manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

