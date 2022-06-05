Critical Survey: Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) versus Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

This table compares Garrett Motion and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.11 $495.00 million $2.37 2.51 Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.33 $224.91 million $12.13 4.85

Garrett Motion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patrick Industries. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 19.45% -59.33% 11.73% Patrick Industries 6.35% 39.75% 11.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Patrick Industries 1 0 4 0 2.60

Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $84.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Garrett Motion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat covers, tower, top, and frame; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite part, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, marine accessories, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, fiber reinforced polyester product; cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.