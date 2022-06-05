Financial Survey: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) vs. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo 13.91% 22.63% 9.57%

This table compares Viper Networks and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.28 $1.22 billion $1.47 34.63

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viper Networks and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 4 7 0 2.64

Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Viper Networks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

