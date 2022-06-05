Financial Review: Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) versus ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Renalytix and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix 0 0 4 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renalytix currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 420.79%. Given Renalytix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Renalytix is more favorable than ACI Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renalytix and ACI Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix $1.49 million 114.65 -$34.72 million ($0.55) -8.31 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renalytix.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix -1,667.00% -62.67% -56.46% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Renalytix has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACI Global beats Renalytix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renalytix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ACI Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

