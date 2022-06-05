Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 224,340 Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 224,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Jaguar Health worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

JAGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

