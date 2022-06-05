Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $179,000 in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sharecare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sharecare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHCR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.88.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

