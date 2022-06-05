Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $183,000 Investment in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 452.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 716,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 433,979 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 87.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

