Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

