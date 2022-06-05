Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $20,130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 12.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 466,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Avid Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

