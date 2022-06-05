Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,621 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $325,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,347. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.37 million, a P/E ratio of 127.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.