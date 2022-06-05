Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

MCRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

