Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clarus were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

