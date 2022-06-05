Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in E2open Parent by 498.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 190,860 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $330,504,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 96.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E2open Parent stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Several research firms have commented on ETWO. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

