BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 398,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HT opened at $11.36 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

