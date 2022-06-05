American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Software were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.08 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $573.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

