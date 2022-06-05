Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,526 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,846,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 37,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,276,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,080. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.98 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.84.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

