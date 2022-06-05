BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,748 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in nLIGHT by 139.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 35,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 174.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

