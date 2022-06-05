Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Dipti Amin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 528.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

