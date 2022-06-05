Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) vs. Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Head to Head Survey

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boston Scientific and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 9 1 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 4 0 3.00

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $49.70, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 159.35%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 4.80 $1.04 billion $0.53 75.30 Beyond Air $870,000.00 201.61 -$22.88 million ($1.20) -4.90

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 6.65% 14.51% 7.48% Beyond Air N/A -58.09% -47.73%

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Beyond Air on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

