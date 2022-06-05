Comparing Power REIT (PW) & The Competition

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Power REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Power REIT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Power REIT Competitors 3926 15366 14806 389 2.34

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Power REIT’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 58.63% 9.88% 5.65% Power REIT Competitors 15.69% -4.54% 2.42%

Volatility & Risk

Power REIT has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.46 million $5.14 million 17.34 Power REIT Competitors $784.33 million $166.79 million 22.83

Power REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Power REIT rivals beat Power REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Power REIT (Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

