Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.62. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

