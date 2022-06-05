BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFST. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $501.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.