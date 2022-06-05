BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,571 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 133,874.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 301,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.0352 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 92.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

