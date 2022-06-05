The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in York Water were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 217.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 12.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 114.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,127 shares of company stock valued at $129,056 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.