Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Veritone were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veritone by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Veritone by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERI opened at $7.54 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $271.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $187,055. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

