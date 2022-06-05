BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

FNDA opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

