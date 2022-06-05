BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $237,000 Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.32.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

