BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $242,000 Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 117,703 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.92. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

