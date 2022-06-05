BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 285.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 20.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.22. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.95 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

