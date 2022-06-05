BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $76.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -10.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

