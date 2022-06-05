BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,082.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 254,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 157,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 135,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.04 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $304.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KZR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

