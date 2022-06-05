BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes $244,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.28 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

