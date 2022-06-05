Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 202,307 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $706,000.

HEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE HEP opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

