BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

